Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, windy, and unseasonably cold Thursday. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, windy. High: 32, Low: 18

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, still chilly. High: 43, Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle turning to snow late. High: 42, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy, record cold. High: 26, Low: 15

Tuesday: Sunny, January-esque temperatures. High: 25, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and still very cold. High: 28, Low: 20



