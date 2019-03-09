Chicago AccuWeather: Wind, soaking rain Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with wind and rain storms Saturday. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, windy with rain storms. High: 43, Low: 36: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 25: Sunny. High: 41, Low: 21: Mild. High: 46, Low: 37: Warm, windy with rain showers. High: 54, Low: 45: Warm, windy with scattered showers. High: 57, Low: 35: Cold with flurries.. High: 37, Low: 24