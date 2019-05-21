Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy. cloudy and cool Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly cloudy, windy and brisk on Tuesday, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light rain in the morning. High: 55, Low: 50

Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 80, Low: 64

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 62

Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 55

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 60


