Chicago Weather: Brief light showers Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brief light showers, with highs in the high 40s Sunday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Brief light showers. High: 48, Low: 35

Monday: Rain or mix. High: 44, Low: 36

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Wednesday: Dry. High: 53, Low: 40

Thursday: Light rain early. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Colder than normal. High: 48, Low: 34

Saturday: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News