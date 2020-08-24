Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10367269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Thursday with a chilly start to the day. Highs near 40.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chilly start, sunny. High: 40, Low: 21: Sunny, still dry, mild. High: 42, Low: 33: Rain/mix early, then very mild. High: 50, Low: 33: Cloudier, still mild. High: 47, Low: 25: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 41, Low: 22: Mild, cloudy. High: 47, Low: 29: Sunny, still mild. High: 48, Low: 30