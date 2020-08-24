Weather

Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Thursday with a chilly start to the day. Highs near 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Chilly start, sunny. High: 40, Low: 21

Friday: Sunny, still dry, mild. High: 42, Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/mix early, then very mild. High: 50, Low: 33

Sunday: Cloudier, still mild. High: 47, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 41, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mild, cloudy. High: 47, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, still mild. High: 48, Low: 30

