Chicago Weather: Clouds thicken, overnight snow Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken Saturday night with snow after 3 a.m. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High: 29, Low: 25

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26

