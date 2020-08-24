Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy & Breezy, snow in afternoon Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy Sunday with snow after 5 p.m. High in the low-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: PM snow. High: 34, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 36, Low: 32

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 38, Low: 19

Thursday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 11

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 32, Low: 22

Saturday: Evening rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 27

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
1st openly gay IL state senator hopes to inspire
Palatine community turns our after donut shop asks for help
Lake Shore Drive crash injures driver, 3 teens after car rolls over Belmont ramp
These chicken parm sandwiches are as memorable as a good slice of pizza
Man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting man trying to burglarize his car
Show More
Driver's license reinstatement expo gives people second chance
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Teen gets life lesson as snow plow undoes shoveling work: VIDEO
Protect your tax refund from scammers
More TOP STORIES News