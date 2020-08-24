Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy Sunday. Highs in the upper-40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late for St. Patrick's Day. High: 51, Low: 35

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 43, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 42, Low: 26

Saturday: Nice. High: 52, Low: 34

