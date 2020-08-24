Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold, lingering rain south

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cold overnight Monday with lingering rain south of Chicago. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Light mix. High: 39, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 42, Low: 31

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 45

Saturday: Showers. High: 57, Low: 43

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 67, Low: 52

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
