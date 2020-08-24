Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries and patchy, freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with flurries and patchy freezing drizzle Wednesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, morning flurries. High: 35, Low: 25

Friday: Sunny, milder. High: 41, Low: 34

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 40, Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 34

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 47, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 19


