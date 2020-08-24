Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy with some sun Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with some sun Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Wednesday: Cloudy with some sun. High: 34, Low: 28

Thursday: Gray. High: 35, Low: 30

Friday: Still cloudy. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: Cloudy and quiet. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Limited sun. High: 34, Low: 22

Monday: Still mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy and still dry. High: 32, Low: 21

