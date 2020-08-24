Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with a stray flurry possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold with a stray flurry possible Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold with flurries near the lake in NW Indiana. High: 40, Low: 25

Friday: Quiet, sunny, milder. High: 51, Low: 38

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High: 66, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Mild, light showers. High: 75, Low: 45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 59, Low: 39

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
