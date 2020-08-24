Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with light PM snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken Tuesday, bringing a dusting of snow by evening. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Light snow at night. High: 28, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Milder and sunny. High: 40, Low: 24

Friday: Colder and partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 8

Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 24, Low: 15

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22

Monday: Periods of snow. High: 32, Low: 26

