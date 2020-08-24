Chicago Weather: Cold with light PM snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds thicken Tuesday, bringing a dusting of snow by evening. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: Light snow at night. High: 28, Low: 16
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 35, Low: 29
Thursday: Milder and sunny. High: 40, Low: 24
Friday: Colder and partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 8
Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 24, Low: 15
Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22
Monday: Periods of snow. High: 32, Low: 26
