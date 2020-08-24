Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooler with increasing clouds

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler with increasing clouds Wednesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Breezy with PM rain to storms. High: 63, Low: 49

Friday: Chilly, windy with showers. High: 53, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny and still cool. High: 63, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 52

Monday:Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High: 76, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 54

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking in Avondale
Madigan's former aide indicted for allegedly lying to grand jury
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
McCormick Place announces return of shows, conventions in July
Show More
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after DuSable
Executive Producer Tony Shute looks back at career on final day at ABC 7
Help name this adorable baby orangutan!
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
More TOP STORIES News