Chicago Weather Live Radar: Flash Flood Warning in south suburbs, severe storms possible Friday

Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially torrential rain and strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in LaSalle and Livingston counties until 7:30 p.m.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingstone and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Saturday.The first wave of rain began moving into the area around 10 a.m. and then another round of rain and storms is expected in the afternoon. Another round of rain heavy rain is expected later in the afternoon and into the evening which could bring an additional one to three inches of rain to some areas, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.The second round of rain also brings with the chance for storms that could become severe.Most of the Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe with weather, but DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties are under a slight risk for severe storms.