Weather

Chicago Weather: Frigid cold with snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frigid cold Monday night with snow continuing to fall. Lows in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 14, Low: 3

Wednesday: Light snow. High: 17, Low: 6

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 20, Low: 8

Friday: Snow showers. High:16, Low: -2

Saturday: Very cold, more snow. High: 8, Low: -10


Sunday: Frigid, but with sunshine. High: 9, Low: -5

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 13, Low: 5

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies at 67
Sisters in Cinema to open Media Arts Center in South Shore
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Greater Chicago Food Depository expands food access with $2.6M in grants
New Harvey center fights to improve Black maternal health
Show More
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
More TOP STORIES News