Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares safety tips to practice when you see lightning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, with showers and storms moving through the Chicago area Friday morning.Later in the morning through the afternoon, there will be a lull in storm activity. There is potential for severe storms in the evening.A Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.Friday's high is 75 degrees. Occasional showers and storms are expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.