Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start

Later in the morning through the afternoon, there will be a lull in storm activity. There is potential for severe storms in the evening.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
A Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friday's high is 75 degrees. Occasional showers and storms are expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Where are you safest from lightning?