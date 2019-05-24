Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, with showers and storms moving through the Chicago area Friday morning.

Later in the morning through the afternoon, there will be a lull in storm activity. There is potential for severe storms in the evening.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
A Flash Flood Watch is scheduled to go into effect at 7 p.m. for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Morning rain, followed by evening storms Friday. Highs in the low 70s.


Friday's high is 75 degrees. Occasional showers and storms are expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Where are you safest from lightning?
