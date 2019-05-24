Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by evening storms Friday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Morning rain, evening storms. High: 75, Low: 63

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 60

Sunday: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 53

Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 78, Low: 61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered rain. High: 78, Low: 56

Wednesday: Chance of rain: 76, Low: 53

Thursday: Still a chance of rain. High: 70, Low: 54


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
