Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by evening storms Friday. Highs in the low 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Morning rain, evening storms. High: 75, Low: 63
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 60
Sunday: Cool with showers. High: 68, Low: 53
Monday: Partly cloudy with strong storms. High: 78, Low: 61
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered rain. High: 78, Low: 56
Wednesday: Chance of rain: 76, Low: 53
Thursday: Still a chance of rain. High: 70, Low: 54
