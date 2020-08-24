Weather

Chicago Weather: Mainly overcast, breezy and mild Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly overcast, breezy and mild Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 36, Low: 32

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 41, Low: 21

Thursday: Some sun. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 37, Low: 33

Saturday: Evening rain/snow. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Dry High: 40, Low: 27

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen, 2 others ID after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Inmate fatally stabs prison guard, critically injures another in IN
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
When will herd immunity happen?
Dog missing after vehicle stolen in Avondale
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
Show More
1 killed, good Samaritan injured after struck by vehicle on I-57: state police
Lake County, IN seeks $30K repayment for manhunt after Gary McDonald's escape
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
Missing teen found safe by Gary K-9 team
I got the vaccine. What's next?
More TOP STORIES News