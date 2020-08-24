Chicago Weather: Mild, cloudy, late night showers possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mild and cloudy with late night showers possible Monday night. Lows around 50.
Tuesday: Rain with PM thunderstorms. High: 62, Low: 52
Wednesday: Showers early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 39
Thursday: Rain late, breezy. High: 54, Low: 34
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 50, Low: 33
Saturday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 52, Low: 36
Sunday: Morning rain/snow mix. High: 48, Low: 29
Monday: Sunny with a lake breeze. High: 47, Low: 32
