Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cold Wednesday night. Lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 30

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 29

Saturday: Partly cloudy and still dry. High: 41, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly colder. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 42, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 46, Low: 32


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
