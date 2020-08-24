Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, partial sunshine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Partial sunshine. High: 37, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35, Low: 25

Saturday: Still cloudy and quiet. High: 34, Low: 23

Sunday: Limited sun. High: 33, Low: 24

Monday: Slightly colder. High: 32, Low: 25

Tuesday: Limited sun. High: 30, Low: 20

Wednesday: Quiet, milder. High: 37, Low: 28

