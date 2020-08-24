Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm, spotty thunderstorms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and warm with a thunderstorm in spots early in the evening Monday. Lows in the upper 60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Humid with hit or miss showers and storms. High: 84, Low: 67
Wednesday: Hit or miss showers and storms, humid. High: 82, Low: 66
Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 66
Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68
Saturday Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 67
Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 65
Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News