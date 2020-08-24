Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, balmy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers, but warm. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with a few showers. High: 53, Low: 17
Thursday: Big change! Cold with sub-zero wind chills. High: 19, Low: 10
Friday: Cold, with some morning snow showers near the lake. High: 22, Low: 19
Saturday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 37, Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 44, Low: 27
Monday: Mostly sunny with morning flurries. High: 29, Low: 10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, snow at night. High: 27, Low: 21
