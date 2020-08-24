Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and windy Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 74, Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, brief showers early. High: 57, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny with morning frost. High: 55, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, a few showers. High: 59, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High: 53, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rainy at times. High: 50, Low: 42


