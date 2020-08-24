Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy, milder Sunday. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Warmer, breezy. High: 63, Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 61, Low: 50

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 60, Low: 48

Wednesday: Rain early, then clearing. High: 58, Low: 37

Thursday: Showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 46, Low: 34

Saturday: 40s south, 60s north. High: 50, Low: 38

