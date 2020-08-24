Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday morning. Highs in low-to-mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 53, Low: 38

Thursday: Windy, stray showers. High: 49, Low: 33

Friday: Chilly. High: 48, Low: 34

Saturday: Dry. High: 56, Low: 38

Sunday: Chilly, breezy. High: 46, Low: 29

Monday: Still dry. High: 49, Low: 32

Tuesday: Milder. High: 55, Low: 40


Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
