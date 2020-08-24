Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday. Highs in mid-to-low-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Windy with a cold start. High: 51, Low: 43

Thursday: Very windy, but mild. High: 65, Low: 49

Friday: Partly cloudy, still mild. High: 61, Low: 40

Saturday: Light rain late. High: 47, Low: 39

Sunday: Wet, chilly. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny, dry: 45, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain. High: 44, Low: 34


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New IL COVID-19 restrictions announced, 12,601 new cases reported
3 states moved to orange category in Chicago's COVID-19 travel order; vaccine could be available soon
Chicago Public Schools announces return to in-person learning starting in January
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Gary boy dies while battling rare cancer at age 14
Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle COVID-19 death toll rises to 21
Truth about COVID-19 could lie in wastewater
Show More
So Great, So Fragile: Episodic series focuses on Great Lakes
WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts
'Bachelorette' Tayshia referees feud between Ed and Chasen
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
College students return home for holidays amid COVID-19 cases surge
More TOP STORIES News