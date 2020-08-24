Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, seasonably chilly Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and seasonably chilly Saturday night Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Stray showers. High: 62, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mix to snow. High: 42, Low: 27

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Showers. High: 57, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 38

Saturday: Showers. High: 56, Low: 40

