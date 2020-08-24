Weather

Chicago Weather: Patchy clouds, breezy and much colder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy clouds and breezy with much colder temperatures Thursday night. Lows in the upper teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and cold, with frigid wind chill. High: 22, Low: 4

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 28, Low: 2125

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 30, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 30, Low: 20

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
