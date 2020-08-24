Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain ends Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow changes over to rain, but may end as a mix on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain to snow mix. High: 38, Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 30, Low: 27

Friday: Wintery mix to rain. High: 37, Low: 29

Saturday: Rain/snow mix, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

Sunday: Sunny and dry . High: 34, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 39, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 41, Low: 28


