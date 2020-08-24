Chicago Weather: Rainy, windy, cold Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy, windy, cold Thursday night. Lows in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Chilly, windy with showers. High: 51, Low: 46: Sunny and still cool. High: 63, Low: 46: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 52:Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 55: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High: 78, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 56: Stray showers. High: 74, Low: 52