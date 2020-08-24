Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow develops after midnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow develops after midnight before transitioning to rain Tuesday. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Chance for first measurable snow of the season. Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 51, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 30

Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 35, Low: 24



