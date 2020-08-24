Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning, snow start Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow starts in the afternoon, getting heavier as it continues overnight. Highs in the low 30s.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow beginning in the afternoon, increasingly heavy. High: 34, Low: 30
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 28
Monday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 33, Low: 19
Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 36, Low: 31
Thursday: Rainy. High: 41, Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 29, Low: 16
