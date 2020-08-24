Weather

Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning, snow start Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow starts in the afternoon, getting heavier as it continues overnight. Highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow beginning in the afternoon, increasingly heavy. High: 34, Low: 30

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 28

Monday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 33, Low: 19

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 36, Low: 31

Thursday: Rainy. High: 41, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 29, Low: 16

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
'Senseless act' takes life of nursing student from Chicago
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Chicago mail carrier helps save elderly woman's life
Show More
Lawmaker security increased amid ongoing US Capitol threat, new arrests
White House ASL interpreter under scrutiny for right-wing ties
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
Rod Stewart reaches plea deal for Florida altercation
More TOP STORIES News