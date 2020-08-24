Weather

Chicago Weather: Some light rain, mostly cloudy, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some light rain, ending by about 10 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Lows in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light rain at night. High: 54, Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. High: 58, Low: 47

Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 76, Low: 64

Friday: Showers and storms, temperatures drop. High: 72, Low: 39

Saturday: Colder, breezy. High: 49, Low: 42

Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 49, Low: 39

Monday: Rain ends early. High: 51, Low: 34


