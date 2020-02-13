Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cooler by the lake Friday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, hot and muggy. High: 92, Low: 74

Sunday: Hot, with late storms. High: 94, Low: 73

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High: 84, Low: 66


