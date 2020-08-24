Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly warmer on Friday. Highs near 50.

Friday: Quiet, sunny, milder. High: 51, Low: 38

Saturday: Warmer, breezy. High: 66, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 55

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 73, Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, much cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 48

Thursday: PM showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 45

