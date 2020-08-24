Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, warmer Thursday with AM showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and warmer with morning showers Thursday. Highs in the high 60s north, and near 80 south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Warm and showers end early. High: 76, Low: 66

Friday: Temperatures drop, chilly. High: 67, Low: 37

Saturday: Colder, dry. High: 49, Low: 44

Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 51, Low: 47

Monday: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37

Tuesday: Flurries and chilly. High: 43, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunshine and chilly. High: 47, Low: 30


