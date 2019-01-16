Snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 6 inches for many areas, and some could see well over 6 inches.It was unclear Wednesday who would get the most snow as the final track of the system is uncertain this far out.Snow will taper off from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.Snow will likely be heavy enough to impact road and air travel. Winds will gust up to 35 mph which will lead to poor visibility in snow showers and also blowing/drifting snow.On Sunday, bitter cold temps and wind chills will take over with high temps reaching only 12 degrees, and a low of 0.Lake effect snow is also expected in northwest Indiana on Sunday.Wednesday night, some light snow moved through the area and will continue into Thursday, bringing between a dusting and half an inch, but some isolated areas could get up to a 1 inch.