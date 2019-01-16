WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-6 inches, possibly more in some areas

EMBED </>More Videos

A weekend snow storm is expected to bring several inches of snow and cold temps.

By
Snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 6 inches for many areas, and some could see well over 6 inches.

It was unclear Wednesday who would get the most snow as the final track of the system is uncertain this far out.



Snow will taper off from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.

Snow will likely be heavy enough to impact road and air travel. Winds will gust up to 35 mph which will lead to poor visibility in snow showers and also blowing/drifting snow.

RELATED: ABC7 Accuweather Forecast


On Sunday, bitter cold temps and wind chills will take over with high temps reaching only 12 degrees, and a low of 0.

Lake effect snow is also expected in northwest Indiana on Sunday.

Wednesday night, some light snow moved through the area and will continue into Thursday, bringing between a dusting and half an inch, but some isolated areas could get up to a 1 inch.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaWill CountyDuPage CountyMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More Weather
Top Stories
City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Metra investigating signal, gate problems in Mokena after near-miss caught on video
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
Jurors in Van Dyke trial speak ahead of cop's sentencing on Friday
Burke corruption case continues to cloud mayors race
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light snow
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
Northbrook home destroyed by fire; 2 others damaged
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
More News