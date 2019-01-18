Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) --When the flakes start to fly, get the kids out of the house and enjoy some good ol' fashioned winter fun!
On your next snow day, check out these sledding hills in Chicago and the suburbs:
CHICAGO
Palmisano Park aka Mt. Bridgeport
2700 S. Halsted, Chicago
Soldier Field
1400 Museum Campus, Chicago
Caldwell Woods
6100 W Devon Ave, Chicago
Oz Park
2021 N Burling St, Chicago
Warren Park
6601 N Western Ave, Chicago
Dan Ryan Woods West
87th Street at Western Ave, Chicago
Ward Park
630 N Kingsbury St., Chicago
WEST SUBURBS
Lisle Senior High School
1800 Short St., Lisle
Rotary Hill Park Sled Hill
440 Aurora Ave., Naperville
Northside Park
1300 N West St., Wheaton
Westchester Woods
Cermak Rd, east of LaGrange Rd, Westchester
Oakhurst Forest Preserve
1680 5th Ave, Aurora
NORTH SUBURBS
Frozemont
MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont
Robert E. James Park aka Mt. Trashmore
2200 W. Oakton, Evanston
Meineke Sled Hill
415 Fairfield Ct., Schaumburg
Century Park Sledding Hill
1401 Indianwood Dr., Vernon Hills
Caboose Park Sled Hill
37908 N Fairfield Rd, Lake Villa
SOUTH SUBURBS
Swallow Cliff Woods North
Calument Sag Rd/Route 83, west of LaGrange Rd, Palos Park
Indian Hill Woods Forest Preserve
16th Street and Edgewood Avenue, Chicago Heights
Centennial Park
15600 West Avenue & Fun Drive, Orland Park
Commissioners Park
22108 S. 80th Avenue, Frankfort
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Lemon Lake County Park
6322 W 133rd Ave., Crown Point
Rogers-Lakewood Park
5502 Campbell St., Valparaiso
Oak Ridge Prairie County Park
301 S Colfax St., Griffith