Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs

Take a look at the top 5 biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago.

When the flakes start to fly, get the kids out of the house and enjoy some good ol' fashioned winter fun!On your next snow day, check out these sledding hills in Chicago and the suburbs:2700 S. Halsted, Chicago1400 Museum Campus, Chicago6100 W Devon Ave, Chicago2021 N Burling St, Chicago6601 N Western Ave, Chicago87th Street at Western Ave, ChicagoWard Park630 N Kingsbury St., Chicago1800 Short St., Lisle440 Aurora Ave., Naperville1300 N West St., WheatonCermak Rd, east of LaGrange Rd, WestchesterOakhurst Forest Preserve1680 5th Ave, AuroraMB Financial Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont2200 W. Oakton, Evanston415 Fairfield Ct., Schaumburg1401 Indianwood Dr., Vernon Hills37908 N Fairfield Rd, Lake VillaCalument Sag Rd/Route 83, west of LaGrange Rd, Palos Park16th Street and Edgewood Avenue, Chicago Heights15600 West Avenue & Fun Drive, Orland Park22108 S. 80th Avenue, Frankfort6322 W 133rd Ave., Crown Point5502 Campbell St., Valparaiso301 S Colfax St., Griffith