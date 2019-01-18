WEATHER

Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

With the big snow fall overnight and plenty of schools closed Monday was a prime sledding day!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
When the flakes start to fly, get the kids out of the house and enjoy some good ol' fashioned winter fun!

On your next snow day, check out these sledding hills in Chicago and the suburbs:
CHICAGO

Palmisano Park aka Mt. Bridgeport
2700 S. Halsted, Chicago

Soldier Field
1400 Museum Campus, Chicago

Caldwell Woods
6100 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Oz Park
2021 N Burling St, Chicago

Warren Park
6601 N Western Ave, Chicago

Dan Ryan Woods West
87th Street at Western Ave, Chicago

Ward Park
630 N Kingsbury St., Chicago

WATCH: Chicago's Top 5 biggest snowstorms
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at the top 5 biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago.

WEST SUBURBS

Lisle Senior High School
1800 Short St., Lisle
Rotary Hill Park Sled Hill
440 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Northside Park
1300 N West St., Wheaton

Westchester Woods
Cermak Rd, east of LaGrange Rd, Westchester

Oakhurst Forest Preserve
1680 5th Ave, Aurora

NORTH SUBURBS

Frozemont
MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont

Robert E. James Park aka Mt. Trashmore
2200 W. Oakton, Evanston

Meineke Sled Hill
415 Fairfield Ct., Schaumburg

Century Park Sledding Hill
1401 Indianwood Dr., Vernon Hills
Caboose Park Sled Hill
37908 N Fairfield Rd, Lake Villa

SOUTH SUBURBS

Swallow Cliff Woods North
Calument Sag Rd/Route 83, west of LaGrange Rd, Palos Park

Indian Hill Woods Forest Preserve
16th Street and Edgewood Avenue, Chicago Heights

Centennial Park
15600 West Avenue & Fun Drive, Orland Park

Commissioners Park
22108 S. 80th Avenue, Frankfort

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Lemon Lake County Park
6322 W 133rd Ave., Crown Point

Rogers-Lakewood Park
5502 Campbell St., Valparaiso

Oak Ridge Prairie County Park
301 S Colfax St., Griffith
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowfun stuffwinterentertainmentChicagoDuPage CountyCook CountyLake CountyKane CountyLake County IndianaWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-9 inches; Winter Storm Warning to go in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-9 inches; Winter Storm Warning to go in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
MLK breakfast boycotted by many; aldermen express outrage
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Mom charged after toddler in car seat falls out of moving car
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Hundreds mourn Illinois state trooper fatally struck in Northbrook
Show More
Woman returns missing $8K to limo crash widow
Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in Glen Ellyn
Girl, 5, hit by stray bullet in Harvey
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
Daycare worker caught on camera pulling child's hair
More News