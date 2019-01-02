Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms

Wednesday is the 20th anniversary of the second biggest snowstorm in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service.On Jan. 2, 1999, the storm dumped a total of 21.6 inches of snow on the city over two days. The one-day total for Jan. 2 was about 17 inches of snow.The blizzard paralyzed the city. Immediately after that storm, the Chicago area saw temperatures below zero.Here are the other biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago:- 19.3 inches from January 31 - February 2nd. The 5th largest snowfall had people across the city and suburbs digging out for days.- 20.3 inches from January 12 - 14. The massive snowfall crippled the city's transportation system for so long, that it hurt incumbent mayor Michael Bilandic's reelection bid. Jane Byrne defeated him in the Democratic Primary and then won the general election to become Chicago's first woman mayor.- 21.2 inches from January 31-February 2. Often called Snowpocalypse, the massive blizzard is remembered for the estimated 900 cars and buses stranded on Lake Shore Drive.- 21.6 inches from January 1 - 3.- January 26-27 a record-setting 23 inches. Just two days before the storm hit, Chicago had an unseasonable high temperature of 65.