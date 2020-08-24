Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, milder temperatures Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and milder temperatures Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 64, Low: 44

Sunday: Cold and wet. High: 46, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 50, Low: 40

Tuesday: Rainy but warming some. High: 58, Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 60, Low: 45

Thursday: Showers likely. High: 55, Low: 38

Friday: mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 31



