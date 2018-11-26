EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4764721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The snow storm hitting the Chicago area has created diffult driving conditions for motorists heading to work Monday morning.

A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across the Chicago area Monday morning, with some areas northwest of the city getting a foot of snow.A Winter Storm Warning was in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook, DuPage Grundy and Will Counties. A Blizzard Warning was in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake, Lee, LaSalle and McHenry until 6 a.m. A Winter Weather Advisory wasin effect for Kankakee and Livingston counties until 9 a.m. and in northwest Indiana, the advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties until noon.In the city Monday morning, the storm has brought a rain/snow mix, creating slushy conditions on the ground. The storm has also brought strong winds, with wind gusts over 40 miles-per-hour.The storm dumped 11.5 inches of snow in Woodstock and Bull Valley received 13.1 inches of snow, Mount Prospect received 8.3 inches of snow, Elk Grove Village received 5.7 inches of snow, McHenry has received 7.8 inches of snow, Lombard received 4.0 inches of snow, Romeoville received 1.9 inches of snow and in the city, Midway has received 3.4 inches of snow and 7.4 inches of snow has fallen at O'Hare.The snow is expected to continue through the morning, tapering off around 8-9 a.m. west of the city and around 10 a.m. in the city with some lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana.A Blizzard Warning means there will be poor visibility, heavy snow and whiteout conditions. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter conditions that make travel very hazardous or impossible.The storm is creating slick conditions for the morning commute. The ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out conditions on I-90 in Elgin, where drivers were taking it slow and IDOT trucks were clearing the snow-covered-pavement.The storm has caused dozens of crashes and spinouts, including a jackknifed semi in LaSalle County.In Chicago, strong winds have downed power lines and knocked down a large tree branch onto a car in the 5100-block of West Addison Street. A massive tree fell onto a fence and deck at a home in the 3700-block of North St. Louis on the Northwest Side and barely missed the front window.In Lake County, downed power lines near Lake Forest are creating extensive delays on the Metra UP-North Line.Chicago Public Schools do plan to open normally on Monday, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday night during a press conference. Special preparations are being made including engineers arriving to schools at 4 a.m. to ensure that roads and sidewalks are cleared and heating systems are working properly. Safe Passage routes will also be open and staffed. Parents are also encouraged to monitor the situation and look for updates. Parents can also call the CPS Central Office at 773-553-1000 with questions.The storm also caused power outages. As of 6:30 a.m., ComEd said 169,000 customers were without power, with the hardest hit ares west of O'Hare and some western suburbs including Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Palatine, West Chicago, Winfield and Wheaton.The Evanston Police Department said the storm knocked out their power, but that all 911 and non-emergency lines are still working and residents can call them if they are needed. At around 8 a.m. the department said their power had been restored.At Chicago's airports Monday, the storm has led to 628 flight cancellations at O'Hare and 69 at Midway.