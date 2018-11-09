WEATHER

Find a Chicago area warming center near you

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago area winters can be brutal. When temperatures dip down to dangerous levels, it's a good idea to know where you can get warm.

Warming centers open each year for people who do not have access to heat and need a safe place to go.
COOK COUNTY WARMING CENTERS:

Berwyn (Library)
2701 S. Harlem Ave.
Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT
1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. SUN

Transport: No

Berwyn (Freedom Park)
3701 S. Scoville Ave.
Berwyn, IL

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)
6501 W. 31st St.
Berwyn, IL

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Bloom
425 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL

8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. M/W
8:00 a.m. - 4:40 p.m. T/THU/F

Transport: No

Bremen
16361 S. Kedzie Parkway
Markham, IL

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Calumet
12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park, IL

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call 708.388.6606.

Cicero (Village Building)
4949 W. Cermak Rd.
Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Cicero (Library)
5444 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Cicero (Community Center)
2250 S. 49th Ave.
Cicero, IL

8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., M-F

Transport: No

Elk Grove
2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Hanover (Senior Center)
240 S. IL Route 59
Bartlett, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F
8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS
8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT

Transport: Yes

Lemont (Township Offices)
1115 Warner Ave.
Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call 630.257.2522

Lemont (Community Center)
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL

9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, please call 630.257.2522

Leyden
2620 N. Mannheim Rd.
Franklin Park, IL

6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F
6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. SAT
6:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SUN

Transport: No

Maine
1700 Ballard Rd.
Park Ridge, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Niles
5255 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Norwood Park
7833 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M - THUR
9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Oak Park
130 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Orland Park
14807 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/THUR/F
8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. T

Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call 708.403.4222.

Palatine
721 S. Quentin Road
Palatine, IL

8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F
8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT

Transport: No

Palos
10802 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Proviso
4565 W. Harrison St.
Hillside, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: Yes, for seniors 60 and older. Please call 708.449.4300.

Rich
22013 Governors Hwy
Richton Park, IL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

River Forest
8020 W. Madison St.
River Forest, IL

8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Riverside
27 Riverside Road
Riverside, IL

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Schaumburg
1 Illinois Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL

8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Stickney
7745 S. Leamington Ave.
Burbank, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F

Transport: No

Wheeling
1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL

8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

Worth
11601 S. Pulaski Rd.
Alsip, IL

8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F

Transport: No

For more information about these services, visit cookcountyhomelandsecurity.org/cook-county-warming-centers.

CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS:

Call 311 or check out this online map to find a warming center near you, especially during off hours and weekday holidays, when the six Department of Family and Support Services warming centers below are not usually open.

In extreme conditions, hours and days may be extended and other city facilities may be designated as temporary warming center.

Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612

King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653

North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila
4300 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639

For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/fss/provdrs/serv/svcs/dfss_warming_centers.html.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwintercoldChicagoCook CountyBerwynChicago HeightsMarkhamCalumet ParkCiceroArlington HeightsElk Grove VillageBartlettHanover ParkLemontFranklin ParkPark RidgeNilesSkokieNorwood ParkNorridgeOak ParkOrland ParkPalatinePalos HillsHillsideRichton ParkRiver ForestRiversideHoffman EstatesSchaumburgStickneyBurbankWheelingWorthAlsipEnglewoodGarfield ParkBronzevilleUptownSouth ChicagoHermosa
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Southern California
Chicago Weather: Snow making roads slick for morning commute
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Snow making roads slick for morning commute
Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex
Northwestern issues security alert after incidents on Evanston campus
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes Cook Co. Sheriff's vehicle
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, IVF and Donald Trump in her new memoir
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Thousand Oaks shooting: Community mourns 12 victims killed at Borderline Bar & Grill
Show More
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
'Faulty mechanical equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at NC high school
More News