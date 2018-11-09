Find a Chicago area warming center near you

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago area winters can be brutal. When temperatures dip down to dangerous levels, it's a good idea to know where you can get warm.
Warming centers open each year for people who do not have access to heat and need a safe place to go.
COOK COUNTY WARMING CENTERS:
Berwyn (Library)
2701 S. Harlem Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT
1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Berwyn (Freedom Park)
3701 S. Scoville Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)
6501 W. 31st St.
Berwyn, IL
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Bloom
425 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. M/W
8:00 a.m. - 4:40 p.m. T/THU/F
Transport: No
Bremen
16361 S. Kedzie Parkway
Markham, IL
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., M-F
Transport: No
Calumet
12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park, IL
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call 708.388.6606.
Cicero (Village Building)
4949 W. Cermak Rd.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Library)
5444 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Community Center)
2250 S. 49th Ave.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., M-F
Transport: No
Elk Grove
2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Hanover (Senior Center)
240 S. IL Route 59
Bartlett, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F
8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS
8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT
Transport: Yes
Lemont (Township Offices)
1115 Warner Ave.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call 630.257.2522
Lemont (Community Center)
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call 630.257.2522
Leyden
2620 N. Mannheim Rd.
Franklin Park, IL
6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F
6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. SAT
6:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Maine
1700 Ballard Rd.
Park Ridge, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Niles
5255 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Norwood Park
7833 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M - THUR
9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Oak Park
130 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Orland Park
14807 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/THUR/F
8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. T
Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call 708.403.4222.
Palatine
721 S. Quentin Road
Palatine, IL
8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F
8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT
Transport: No
Palos
10802 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Proviso
4565 W. Harrison St.
Hillside, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, for seniors 60 and older. Please call 708.449.4300.
Rich
22013 Governors Hwy
Richton Park, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
River Forest
8020 W. Madison St.
River Forest, IL
8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Riverside
27 Riverside Road
Riverside, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Schaumburg
1 Illinois Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL
8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Stickney
7745 S. Leamington Ave.
Burbank, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Wheeling
1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Worth
11601 S. Pulaski Rd.
Alsip, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
For more information about these services, visit cookcountyhomelandsecurity.org/cook-county-warming-centers.
CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS:
Call 311 or check out this online map to find a warming center near you, especially during off hours and weekday holidays, when the six Department of Family and Support Services warming centers below are not usually open.
In extreme conditions, hours and days may be extended and other city facilities may be designated as temporary warming center.
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60621
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653
North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617
Trina Davila
4300 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/fss/provdrs/serv/svcs/dfss_warming_centers.html.