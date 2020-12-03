winter

City officials factor COVID-19 pandemic into winter weather preparations

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago has factored in the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter weather preparations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined with the Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management Thursday morning to discuss the winter weather plan.

Lightfoot promised that streets will be cleared of snow, public transit will keep running and utilities will stay on.

"As Chicagoans, we all know a thing or two about winters, however with the COVID-19 pandemic, this season poses unique challenges for everyone," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Regardless, our shared mission to keep our city running and all our neighborhoods safe remains the same, with our outreach and support services encompassing all our residents, particularly our most vulnerable, to make sure folks receive the resources they need and deserve throughout the winter months."

City officials also urged residents to sign up for a variety of emergency text alerts it provides.

Chicago's annual winter Overnight Parking Ban took effect at the beginning of December.

"Our top priority is keeping the city safe during a winter storm," said the Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully in a statement. "Residents can best help us by slowing down when driving and following posted parking restriction signs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopsnow emergencyparkingcoronavirus chicagosnowwintersnow plowsnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Annual winter parking ban looms
CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule: When to see Santa
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 10,959 cases, 192 COVID-19 deaths
Woman, 70, killed in Loop hit-and-run crash: CPD
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community explores bystander intervention training
Wisconsin lawsuit: High court declines to hear Trump election suit
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
Chicago made 'no attempt' to enforce recycling ordinance: IG
Show More
Chicago hunter still missing after 3 weeks
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Trump honors football coach Holtz as 'one of the greatest'
Debt collectors can find you on Facebook, Instagram
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
More TOP STORIES News