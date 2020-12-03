City officials factor COVID-19 pandemic into winter weather preparations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago has factored in the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter weather preparations.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined with the Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management Thursday morning to discuss the winter weather plan.
Lightfoot promised that streets will be cleared of snow, public transit will keep running and utilities will stay on.
"As Chicagoans, we all know a thing or two about winters, however with the COVID-19 pandemic, this season poses unique challenges for everyone," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Regardless, our shared mission to keep our city running and all our neighborhoods safe remains the same, with our outreach and support services encompassing all our residents, particularly our most vulnerable, to make sure folks receive the resources they need and deserve throughout the winter months."
City officials also urged residents to sign up for a variety of emergency text alerts it provides.
Chicago's annual winter Overnight Parking Ban took effect at the beginning of December.
"Our top priority is keeping the city safe during a winter storm," said the Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully in a statement. "Residents can best help us by slowing down when driving and following posted parking restriction signs."
