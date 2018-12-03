CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of people were hurt after at least twenty reported tornadoes touched down in central Illinois over the weekend.
Hundreds of homes were still without power Monday morning and the school district in Taylorville, Illinois cancelled school for the day.
The small town, which is located about 30 miles southeast of Springfield, was one of the hardest areas hit by two tornadoes running parallel to each other Saturday.
WATCH: More than 20 tornado touchdowns reported across Illinois
Debris is spread throughout the neighborhoods. Homes were ripped apart, trees uprooted and power lines left hanging.
The rare December tornadoes left 21 people injured. With a population of 11,000, Taylorville had at least 100 homes damaged.
"It just shocks you. Those oak trees, we thought they would never fall," said Taylorville resident Frances Brownfield.
WATCH: Raw video shows devastation near Taylorville, Illinois
Twenty two twisters were reported in Illinois on Saturday, possibly making it the greatest December tornado outbreak in Illinois history
To provide help quickly, Governor Bruce Rauner is encouraging insurance companies to get involved immediately. He also hopes public money can he used to help residents.
Meanwhile, the cleanup in Taylorville is expected to last for months.
For updates on the situation, visit: www.ready.illinois.gov