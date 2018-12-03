WEATHER

Illinois tornado outbreak: Cleanup continues Monday after at least 20 touchdowns reported in central Ill.

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of people were hurt after at least twenty reported tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois over the weekend.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of people were hurt after at least twenty reported tornadoes touched down in central Illinois over the weekend.

Hundreds of homes were still without power Monday morning and the school district in Taylorville, Illinois cancelled school for the day.

The small town, which is located about 30 miles southeast of Springfield, was one of the hardest areas hit by two tornadoes running parallel to each other Saturday.

WATCH: More than 20 tornado touchdowns reported across Illinois
EMBED More News Videos

There were at least 20 tornado touchdowns reported to the National Weather Service on Saturday, all in central Illinois.



Debris is spread throughout the neighborhoods. Homes were ripped apart, trees uprooted and power lines left hanging.

The rare December tornadoes left 21 people injured. With a population of 11,000, Taylorville had at least 100 homes damaged.

"It just shocks you. Those oak trees, we thought they would never fall," said Taylorville resident Frances Brownfield.
WATCH: Raw video shows devastation near Taylorville, Illinois
EMBED More News Videos

Tornadoes were reported in Taylorville in central Illinois on Saturday.



Twenty two twisters were reported in Illinois on Saturday, possibly making it the greatest December tornado outbreak in Illinois history

To provide help quickly, Governor Bruce Rauner is encouraging insurance companies to get involved immediately. He also hopes public money can he used to help residents.

Meanwhile, the cleanup in Taylorville is expected to last for months.

For updates on the situation, visit: www.ready.illinois.gov
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadosevere weatherweatherIllinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice
More Weather
Top Stories
Man sitting inside South Side home wounded after bullet travels through door
Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday
Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire
Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
Show More
Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade rides through Chicago
Final 2 victims from Indiana jet crash identified
Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raises more than $1M to fight cancer
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News