Chicago weather: Extreme cold during Polar Vortex breaks statewide record

WATCH: Stunning drone video of polar vortex in Chicago
The coldest temperature recorded at Chicago O'Hare during this stretch was -23 degrees on Jan. 30th. It was -21 degrees on Jan. 31st.
But in northwest Illinois, a statewide record was broken.
The ALL-TIME COLDEST TEMPERATURE EVER RECORDED in Illinois was reported in Mt. Carroll, Ill. That temperature was -38 degrees on Jan. 31, 2019!
This breaks the old record of -36 degrees set in Congerville, IL on Jan. 5, 1999.
In the video above, you can see the coldest temperatures ever recorded state by state.
The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago is -27 degrees on January 20, 1985.
WATCH: Look back on Chicago's coldest days