Chicago weather: Extreme cold during Polar Vortex breaks statewide record

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Remember the brutal cold weather we experienced here in Chicago at the end of January?The coldest temperature recorded at Chicago O'Hare during this stretch was -23 degrees on Jan. 30th. It was -21 degrees on Jan. 31st.But in northwest Illinois, a statewide record was broken.Thein Illinois was reported in Mt. Carroll, Ill. That temperature was -38 degrees on Jan. 31, 2019!This breaks the old record of -36 degrees set in Congerville, IL on Jan. 5, 1999.In the video above, you can see the coldest temperatures ever recorded state by state.The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago is -27 degrees on January 20, 1985.