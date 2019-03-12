Weather

Chicago weather: Extreme cold during Polar Vortex breaks statewide record

These are the coldest temperatures ever recorded in all 50 states.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Remember the brutal cold weather we experienced here in Chicago at the end of January?

WATCH: Stunning drone video of polar vortex in Chicago
Watch stunning drone video from the final hours of the polar vortex in Chicago.



The coldest temperature recorded at Chicago O'Hare during this stretch was -23 degrees on Jan. 30th. It was -21 degrees on Jan. 31st.

But in northwest Illinois, a statewide record was broken.

The ALL-TIME COLDEST TEMPERATURE EVER RECORDED in Illinois was reported in Mt. Carroll, Ill. That temperature was -38 degrees on Jan. 31, 2019!

This breaks the old record of -36 degrees set in Congerville, IL on Jan. 5, 1999.

In the video above, you can see the coldest temperatures ever recorded state by state.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago is -27 degrees on January 20, 1985.

WATCH: Look back on Chicago's coldest days
Here's a look at the coldest days on record in the Windy City.

