Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods streets, displaces residents across Chicago area; Flood Warning in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A day full of showers and thunderstorms created significant flooding overnight across the Chicago area.The National Weather Service issued afor much of the Chicago area with varying expirations in the next several days including Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties.was also issued for Lake and Cook Counties until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.Major flooding was reported on roadways across the Chicago area including Lower Wacker Drive, where high water levels forced the Chicago Fire Department to send in boats to remove homeless people and motorists who were trapped.Six people had been rescued as of late Sunday evening, officials said.The area saw a record downpour Sunday with 3.11 inches being recorded at O'Hare airport, ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Overnight several residents were left stranded outside their flooded homes in unincorporated Lyons township.The Lyons Fire Department said the Salt Creek banks overflowed due to the heavy rainfall and they had to bring in boats to rescue residents and animals from the high water."There's a number of residents we're concerned about, we're going door by door by boat, making sure everyone is okay," Lyons Fire Department Chief Gordon Nord said. "We removed 9 people and two dogs."Firefighters had to set up a pump to drain the water and it could take awhile, Nord said.In Plainfield, one resident could be spotted canoeing down a flooded street Sunday.Illinois State Police said Interstate 290 was temporarily shut down at Des Plaines Avenue and Interstate 94 was closed at Pratt Avenue due to the deluge. However, both expressways were reopened by 1 a.m. Monday, ISP said.Wheaton officials said the city had received 7 inches of rain since Thursday, and that DuPage County's flood water operations were at maximum capacity.In Cook County, the flooding also caused the CTA to suspend Blue Line service for about four hours Sunday between the Forest Park and Harlem stations on the Forest Park branch, according to the transit authority. The Red Line was suspended between the Garfield and 95th Street stations for nearly half an hour due to "debris on the tracks." Both lines have resume service, CTA said.The Cook County Department of Transportation said that six inches of water could cause a loss of control or stall many vehicles, while a foot of water may cause some vehicles to float. Two feet of water will sweep away most vehicles, the Department of Transportation said.The rain is expected to continue until Tuesday, with temperatures hovering in the 50s, Butler said.May has been soggy so far, with 4.52 inches of rainfall in the first 17 days of the month. With more heavy rain on the way, this could get close to last year's record for wettest May ever, when 8.25 inches of rain fell.