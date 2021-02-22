Weather

Falling ice, melting snow pose risk as temperatures rise

Chicagoans urged to take precautions as massive snowfall starts to melt
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At around midnight a canopy over several gas pumps at Ballard and Potter Road in Des Plaines came crashing down.

Thankfully no one was underneath as it crumbled from the weight of the heavy snow.

Jason Kos went to the 7-Eleven Mobile station to take pictures this morning.

"I won't bring my kids with me to go get gas anymore," Kos said. "We haven't seen anything yet. Once it starts melting and freezing, it's gonna be worse."

The heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures have lead to several roof collapses., including one in the Canaryville neighborhood at 44th and Normal.

Firefighters said the house was vacant. The second floor fell onto the first like a pancake.

A garage collapsed near Humboldt Park at Richmond and Bloomingdale. No injuries reported there.

Then Chopper 7 HD capturing images of another breach overnight near 85th and Commercial in the South Chicago neighborhood. Authorities said no one was inside.

"We see icicles falling all the time," said Michael Jett.

Ice shattered a truck driver's windshield as he was passing under the CTA L tracks on Cermak near Wabash.

He suffered some cuts to his face from flying glass. The area had to be closed temporarily.

Chicago firefighters are warning everyone to stay off the ice after several rescues over the weekend.

