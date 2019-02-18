WEATHER

LIVE RADAR Chicago Weather: Lake-effect snow continues Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lake-effect snow continues to fall Monday morning after much of the Chicago area got several inches of snow Sunday.

By midnight, O'Hare received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 2.1 inches of snow. An additional inch or so so of snow is expected to accumulate Monday for areas near the lake.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake County in Illinois.

A Winter Weather Advisory is effect until midnight for Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until midnight.

At 5 p.m., the highest snow totals were in Highwood (3.5 inches), Palatine (3.5 inches) and Glenview (2.5) and Morton Grove (2.4 inches).

More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.
